Cuarteto Carmen Thyssen opens its third season

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 05 Jan 2024 • 11:44

The Carmen Thyssen Quartet Photo: Malaga City Council

The Carmen Thyssen Quartet kicks off its third season of concerts with a first concert featuring the famous guitarist Juan Manuel Cañizares. The show will have two sessions, on Friday, January 19 and Saturday, January 20, at 8.30pm in the Museum Courtyard.

The concert will take on an exceptional character with the collaboration of Juan Manuel Cañizares, guitarist, winner of the National Music Prize 2023. Cañizares is considered one of the most influential flamenco artists in the world, having performed alongside legends such as Paco de Lucía, Enrique Morente, Camarón de la Isla, Serrat and Leo Brouwer, among others.

Cañizares has performed with celebrated conductors such as Simon Rattle, Kazuki Yamada, Juanjo Mena, together with orchestras such as the Berlin Philharmonic, City of Birmingham Symphony, Staatskapelle Dresden, Sinfónica Nacional de España, Orquesta Sinfónica y Nacional de Catalunya and the Hague Philharmonic.

The full programme of the first of the concerts will include L. Boccherini. Arr. String Quartet Op. 30 no6 G. 324 ‘Musica Notturna’, L. Boccherini. String Quintet no4 D Major G.448 ‘Fandango’, and J. M. Cañizares. String Quintet No. 1 ‘Las Lunas de Madrid’.

The price of each of the concerts varies depending on the patio area chosen, and ranges from €18 to €22. Tickets can be purchased on the museum’s website.

Four seasonal concerts

This will be the first of four seasonal concerts given by the Carmen Thyssen Quartet thanks to the collaboration agreement signed between the Orquesta Filarmónica de Málaga and the Museo Carmen Thyssen Málaga. The next concerts will be on Saturdays March 16, September 21 and November 16.

The March concert will consist of a performance of Haydn’s ‘Seven Last Words of Christ on the Cross‘, accompanied by Alfonso García-Valenzuela as narrator, while the September concert will focus on music at the court of Charles IV.

The Quartet was founded in January 2022 and, in its two seasons, around 1,100 people have enjoyed the nine concerts they have performed.

The ensemble is currently made up of the young musicians Cecilia Blanes (violin), María del Mar Jurado (violin), Paula Sedeño (viola) and Laura Ramírez (cello), all of whom have extensive training in the national and international field, and during its concerts the quartet mainly performs 19th and 20th century repertoire, contemporary with the works that make up the Carmen Thyssen Museum Permanent Collection.