‘Doomsday fish’ = end of the world?

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 05 Jan 2024 • 23:41

The foreboding fish Credit: Creative Commons/IndiHindu

A terrible omen has appeared in Thailand in the form of a frightening fish, that appears to have come from the deep, dark depths of the ocean, and that many are fearing symbolises the end of the world.

The rare ‘doomsday fish’ was caught in Thailand on January 5, and is in fact an oarfish, the giant sea creature that is known locally as the ‘harbinger of doom’. This comes just days after at least 92 people were killed in a devastating earthquake in Japan on New Year’s Day, with a further 242 still missing.

According to Japanese folklore, if you’re ever lucky (or unlucky) enough to see one of these fish in shallow waters, it means an earthquake or tsunami is on the way. The fact that the fish was caught at a shallow depth has sparked fear in many locals in La-ngu, a town on the west coast of Thailand where the harrowing creature was found.

“If encountering an oarfish in the vicinity of Satun, it may indicate a potential concern for an earthquake along the Andaman coast,” explained local resident Boomerange, adding that “there could be a tsunami as well.”

Marine ecology lecturer Thon Thamrongnawasawat of Kasetsart University commented on the capture, saying: “It looks like an oarfish. Oarfish, nicknamed the “earthquake fish”, is a deep-sea fish. When it surfaces, earthquakes often occur.”

Known as the ‘prophet of doom’, 16th-century French astrologer Nostradamus, or Michel de Nostredame, said of 2024 that ‘The dry Earth will become more parched and there will be great floods.’ In addition to this, he predicted ‘great famine through pestiferous wave’ hit’ during the year.

So, is this fish the foreboding sign that the world’s end is nigh? Or perhaps it is solely a deep sea creature that lost his way.