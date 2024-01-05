€9.2 Million Cutting-Edge Health Centre in Nerja

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 05 Jan 2024 • 13:52

Image: Shutterstock/create jobs 51

THE Andalucian Government has granted a construction contract worth over €9.2 million for Nerja‘s new Health Centre. The project is planned for a 20-month completion period.

Key Features of the New Health Centre in Nerja

Spanning 4,520 square metres across three floors above ground and a basement, the health centre will house 26 standard consultation rooms, specialised paediatric units, and dental and physiotherapy facilities, among others. The development, financed by the 100% MINAP Plan (Primary Care Infrastructure Improvement Plan), aligns with the 2022-2024 Primary Care Action Plan, aiming to enhance primary healthcare for over 24,700 residents according to recent calculations.

Community Impact: Improving Healthcare for Residents

Currently, over 75 professionals serve at the centre, offering an extensive range of services including emergency care, radiology, rehabilitation, and dentistry. Upon completion, the centre is set to host a team of 17 family physicians, paediatricians, nurses, auxiliary caregivers, technicians, social workers, administrative staff, and support personnel, broadening healthcare access for the community.

