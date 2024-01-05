Encore! Elche’s Gran Teatro Enjoys Record-Breaking Year

By Anna Ellis •
Published: 05 Jan 2024
Encore! Gran Teatro de Elche Enjoys Record-Breaking Year. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche.
In 2023, the Gran Teatro de Elche emerged as a hub of culture, hosting 105 performances.
This figure is an impressive 13 per cent increase compared to the previous year.
The theatre drew a total of 52,989 spectators, who filled their seats to enjoy diverse and enriching performances.
Additionally, the theatre’s generosity extended beyond its regular programme, accommodating around 20,000 individuals attending various activities and performances for which the venue was lent.
A noteworthy achievement for the Gran Teatro is the culmination of 46 full houses throughout the year, marking a substantial 56 per cent increase from the preceding year.
This surge in attendance underscores the growing popularity and cultural significance of the Gran Teatro de Elche within the community.
