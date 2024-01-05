Extraordinary Beliefs in Almeria

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 05 Jan 2024 • 12:37

Believe in the extraordinary. Credit: Shutterstock/2341635035

Have you ever wondered who you were in a past life? Is there perhaps more to this world that we live in than meets the eye?

These are the questions discussed at the ‘Extraordinary Beliefs Group, which meets at El Palacete, a fabulous Vegan/Vegetarian Restaurant, in Cuevas del Almanzora each month.

This fun and interesting group is free to attend, and there you will find discussion of the paranormal, psychic abilities, UAPs and the Cosmos, among many other topics.

The meeting in February will also see a special visitor, that is Judy Sharp, a hypnotherapist and past life regression therapist who works very much at a deep soul and spiritual level. Judy explores a wide range of issues with her clients, and has also done experiments with volunteers to explore if they come from other planets or star systems, with surprising results!

She has more than 25 years experience in private practice, and is the author of “Past Life Healing”, which won the National Spiritual Writing Award in the UK when it was published just over a year ago. The book looks at the concept of reincarnation across history and cultures, and explains why there is no mention of it in the Christian Bible. It also outlines the research that has been done by independent researchers and pioneering therapists, along with some contemporary case studies that have been proven ‘beyond reasonable doubt’. It also contains more than 30 real life stories from Judy’s own case files. The principle is that many ‘this life’ issues can trace their real underlying root cause back to a trauma in a past life. By finding that root cause, and healing it at source, the healing ripples through to this current life just as the trauma did, leaving the client free to move on with their lives.

As she explains: “The most common issues are fears and phobias, but also emotional trauma, relationship problems, issues around money and sex, and that stubborn weight around the middle that just refuses to shift. I’ve dealt with countless cases over the years I have been working in this field, and even found one client’s lost libido in a past life!”

Judy will be giving a wide-ranging talk to the Extraordinary Beliefs group at El Palacete, Cuevas del Almanzora on Friday February 2. That weekend there will be a workshop on past life regression, and then Judy will be available for private one-to-one sessions at the Palacete from February 4 to February 9.

For details of the group and to book a place at the talk or workshop, please contact Richard Cooper on +34 711 00 62 13 or by email on dickacooper@gmail.com .