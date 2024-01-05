How Safe Are Children’s Toys?

By John Ensor • Published: 05 Jan 2024 • 18:58

Toys seized during Christmas campaign. Credit: GuardiaCivil.es

SPANISH authorities have been busy over the Christmas period, seizing over half a million toys that are deemed dangerous, or fall foul of copyright laws.

In a recent large-scale crackdown, the Guardia Civil has recently confiscated over 500,000 counterfeit and hazardous toys from various businesses in the Community of Madrid. These actions form part of their wider initiative to ensure consumer safety.

Operation Details And Seizures

This Christmas, meticulous inspections by Madrid’s Tax and Border agents led to the seizure of 591,116 toys. Conducted across more than 170 businesses, these operations exposed serious safety breaches.

The majority of these toys were held for violating the rights of established trademarks, while others failed to meet safety standards and the Unfair Competition Law.

Infringement And Safety Concerns

Infringements of Royal Decree 1205/2011, which outlines toy safety measures, and Law 3/91 on unfair competition resulted in 66 formal complaints. Additionally, five individuals are under investigation for suspected involvement in crimes against industrial property, patents, and utility models.

Consumer Risk And Legal Actions

The withdrawn toys posed significant risks, lacking proper safety controls and labelling. They exhibited multiple formal defects, contravening established toy safety regulations.

These issues not only infringed on industrial property rights but also endangered the health and safety of children.

Pyrotechnic Items Also Confiscated

Complementing these toy seizures, approximately 80,000 pyrotechnic items were also removed from circulation. Violations of Law 4/2015 led to 12 complaints related to the unauthorised sale of these items.