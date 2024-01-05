Kate Garraway’s husband finally succumbs to COVID

By John Smith •
Updated: 05 Jan 2024
Kate collecting her MBE from the Prince of Wales with Derek looking on
Credit: Kate Garraway Instagram
The TV presenter Kate Garraway has announced today, January 5 on Instagram the sad news that her husband, the former political adviser Derek Draper has died.
In her heartfelt post she stated “I’m sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away. As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by COVID in March 2020, led to further complications.
“Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed. I have so much more to say, and of course I will do so in due course, but for now I just want to thank all the medical teams who fought so hard to save him and to make his final moments as comfortable and dignified as possible. “Sending so much love and thanks to all of you who have so generously given our family so much support.
“Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life.”
Aged 56 when he passed, Derek Draper is believed to have been one of the UK’s longest suffering COVID patients having contracted the virus in March 2020.
Kate Garraway has been a devoted carer for her late husband and has been a champion of all of those who suffered the long term effects of the virus as well as speaking about the effects on herself and families generally.
Tributes from friends and celebrities have started to flood in.
