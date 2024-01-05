Renovation of Vital Forest Path in El Valle y Carrascoy Regional Park

By Catherine McGeer •
Enhanced Pathway in El Valle y Carrascoy Regional Park
THE Autonomous Community of Murcia has wrapped up renovation works on the Los Puros forest path, a crucial route within the El Valle y Carrascoy Regional Park. This trail, near Murcia, draws high footfall from hikers and cyclists due to its proximity to the city and several golf urbanisations.
María Cruz Ferreira, the regional secretary for Energy, Sustainability, and Climate Action, emphasised that the enhancements focused on bolstering surface drainage along one of the park’s busiest routes. The rugged terrain caused drainage issues, leading to road damage and hampering transit for both recreational users and emergency vehicles.
To rectify this, measures included installing 193 meters of concrete gutters alongside existing stone walls, protecting water inlets with concrete at three points, and constructing a 36-square-meter concrete ford.
The total cost for these improvements amounted to €28,773. Ferreira highlighted the critical role of such upgrades in wildfire prevention, ensuring smoother passage for emergency vehicles. The completion of these works promises safer and more accessible pathways for all forest visitors.
