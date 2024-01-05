The Kings bring candy!

By Jennifer Popplewell •
Published: 05 Jan 2024 • 12:50
Mountains of sweets for the children!
Credit: Shutterstock/1418076860
The Council of Cuevas del Almanzora have delivered a total of 700 kilos of soft candies to be thrown by the Kings in the parade on January 5.
The mountains of treats were delivered to the Brotherhood of the Virgin of Carmen de los Reyes, and the type of sweets chosen have been done so for a specific reason.
This year, the town wants to avoid any type of incident among the child population, so in accordance with medical recommendations, has committed to a safe parade with this type of soft candies. In this way, “any type of incident that may occur with the little ones is avoided,” said security councilor Isabel Mª Haro.
It should be remembered that eating small, hard sweets can cause accidents that are sometimes very serious, putting the lives of children at risk.
The parade will leave on the afternoon of January 5 from Barrio Bravo at 7.30 p.m, and will run through the following streets: Barrio Bravo, Cuesta de los Caños, Ajezon street, Hospicio street, El Pilar street, Glorieta Sotomayor, La Rambla street and Barcelona Avenue.
Jennifer is a proud northerner from Sheffield, England, who is currently living in Spain. She loves swimming in rivers, talking to the stars and eating luxurious chocolate.
