The Kings Parade in Almeria

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 05 Jan 2024 • 23:02

The grand parade! Credit: Ayuntamiento de Almeria

A grand entourage of 500 people, 13 floats, four music bands and incredible shows accompanied the Kings in the annual Almeria Parade on January 5.

During the Parade the Three Magic Kings threw out 13,000 kilos of candy during their tour of the city centre, that passed through Puerta de Purchena, Paseo de Almeria, Plaza Emilio Perez, Avenida Federico Garcia Lorca, ending at the Rambla Amphitheater.

It was a spectacular parade, with joy, emotions and thousands of sweets. The pleasant sound of the musical groups Banda Municipal de Almeria, Banda Santa Cruz, Banda de la Agrupacion Musical San Indalecio and Banda del Carmen filled the streets. The Scouts of Almeria were also on show, as they accompanied the Kings on their own special float.

Five different shows were performed by international companies from France, Italy, Belgium and Spain, where lighting, giant characters and surprises delighted both children and adults.

The Council of Almeria prepared every detail to make it a safe parade, with about six kilometres of fences, so that the route was perfectly fenced and closed to anyone outside the procession and the participation of members of the Local and National Police.