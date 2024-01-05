The Wasps at Louie Louie

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 05 Jan 2024 • 13:00

The Wasps at Rebellion Festival Photo: Wasps official website

The Wasps are a Powerpop/Punk band first formed in East London in February 1976 with original lead singer/songwriter Jesse Lynn-Dean. They will be performing live at Louie Louie in Estepona onSaturday, February 10 at 10pm.

They were there at the start of the UK Punk rock movement, along with the likes of The Clash, Sex Pistols, The Damned, Buzzcocks, UK Subs, Sham 69, Stiff Little Fingers, Subway Sect and many more.

During the ’76-’77 period They performed extensively at venues across London and the UK such as The Roxy, The Vortex, The Bridge House, Music Machine, The Marquee, etc and performed live twice on Radio 1’s John Peel show.

A favourite of John Peel

Their singles “Teenage Treats” (a favourite of Peel’s) and “Can’t Wait ‘Til ’78”, are considered Punk classics from that period. Their first single with RCA, “Rubber Cars”, was RCA’s fastest selling single the week it was released and would have been a massive hit had RCA not reluctantly pulled the record for legal reasons. The band with the line up at that time split in 1979 during its release due to unresolvable managerial disputes.

Jumping forward to 2023, The Wasps are back featuring original frontman Jesse Lynn-Dean who has reinvented the band with creative and talented musicians with a pedigree in Punk and afficionados of the UK Punk ’76-’79 era. They are all currently based on the Costa del Sol and in 2022 released their brand new album, “Punk Prayer” which is available now on Vinyl and CD.

The Wasps‘ style of music is as fresh and exciting as ever, with high energy, punchy, catchy and melodic power pop / punk songs!