Tube strikes in London confirmed

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 05 Jan 2024 • 22:30

Many journeys will be affected Credit: Shutterstock/2172757605

It has been confirmed that the Tube strikes in London will go ahead, after last minute attempts at negotiations have collapsed.

The network will seemingly grind to a halt next week due to this major strike by rail workers, and many commuters should begin to make alternative plans.

A last attempt at a solution was held on the morning of January 5 between the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union and Transport for London (TfL), but ultimately collapsed as no agreement could be found.

The striking union members are demanding a higher pay offer than what was offered, among other issues.

An RMT spokesperson said that: ‘TfL has failed to avert this strike by not offering a deal that was acceptable to our members on the London Underground.’

The closure to the underground will begin on Sunday evening, January 7, in addition to further disruption on London Overground, the Elizabeth Line and the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) from Monday, January 8 to Thursday, January 11.

January 7-8 – London Underground Control Centre and Power/Control workers will strike

January 8 – Full RMT London Underground staff strike

January 9 – Signallers and Service Controller workers will strike

January 10 – Full RMT London Underground staff strike

January 12 – Signallers and Service Controller workers will strike.

TfL’s chief operating officer Glynn Barton stated that: ‘We are disappointed that RMT is planning strike action in response to our offer of a 5 per cent pay increase. We have been clear throughout our productive discussions with our trade unions that this offer is the most we can afford while ensuring that we can operate safely, reliably and sustainably. We encourage the RMT to engage with us to avoid disruption for Londoners. We would like to advise anyone travelling during the strike days to check before they travel.’