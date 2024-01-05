Valencia Reinstates Face Mask Rules

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 05 Jan 2024 • 21:23

The masks are back! Credit: Shutterstock/1665409711

Amid overwhelmed hospitals and rising infections, Valencia has now become the first region in Spain to reinstate face mask rules in its hospitals and health centres.

This comes after a surprising surge in Covid and flu cases in the region, which in turn has led to a sudden increase in respiratory infections, which has put a significant strain on the healthcare system.

The latest figures in Valencia are extremely worrying, showing that there are currently 1,501 cases per 100,000 residents.

The reintroduction of the mask rule aims to halt the spread of these infections, particularly in healthcare facilities where the transmission risk is proved to be much higher.

In Valencia, many hospitals and health centres are currently nearly full, with an average of 98 per cent capacity, and shocking reports have emerged of patients lying in corridors, having to wait hours or even days for their required treatment.

With patients once again required to wear masks, this not only protects doctors and healthcare workers, but also other patients from this dual threat of Covid and the flu.

In an effort by the Valencian government to combat the problem from all ends, health centres will now offer vaccinations against flu and Covid-19 without the need for an appointment.

Unfortunately, the alarming situation in Valencia is mirrored in many other parts of Spain too, with a national peak of this wave being predicted to hit the nation around the third week of January.

As Valencia has become the first region to reinstate the mask rule, the rest of Spain now watches and waits, to see how this returned policy will affect their statistics, and who will be the next to make the move.

Valencia Health Minister Marciano Gomez has stated that he plans to meet with health department managers in the coming days to discuss further implementation of these measures.

In the meantime, the public awaits further instruction, as the evolving strategy to combat the health crisis in Valencia, and potentially across Spain, continues to be constructed.