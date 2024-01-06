Alice in Wonderland

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 06 Jan 2024 • 13:26

White Rabbit Tales Photo: Facebook / Jabetin Teatro

A version of the classic tale full of moments of fun and laughter starring cheerful and crazy characters.

A perfect play for the whole family. Don’t miss it at TAF Estepona – Teatro Auditorio Felipe VI de Estepona-Costa del Sol on Sunday, February 25 at midday. Tickets are €13.50 from the TAF Estepona website.

The show features the adventures of Alice, a little girl who will learn the value of friendship surrounded by a multitude of friends who will accompany her on this crazy journey in search of her home. An amusing tale of the White Rabbit that the whole family can enjoy.

The show is performed by Jabetín Teatro, a theatre company dedicated to the production of children’s shows. It is currently immersed in the production of a series of classic tales, under the name of “Los cuentos del Conejo Blanco” (The White Rabbit Tales) which have been adapted by its director Eva Martínez.

Escape down the rabbit hole to Estepona on February 25 for a great family show.