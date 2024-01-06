Burns Night: poetry, food and tradition

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 06 Jan 2024 • 13:06

Piping in the Haggis Photo: Flickr CC

On January 25, the birthday of Scottish poet Robert ‘Rabbie’ Burns, societies, clubs and groups of friends hold Burns Suppers across the world, to celebrate the life and times of Scotland’s national poet.

“Over 1,000 Burns clubs and societies exist around the world”, said John McCheyne, brand ambassador for the Scotch Malt Whisky Society. “No other poet is celebrated in this way”.

The first Burns Night supper was held in 1801 when nine of Robert ‘Rabbie’ Burns’ close friends gathered to mark the fifth anniversary of their friend’s death in 1796. The night was deemed such a success, it was decided the occasion would be held again, this time in honour of Rabbie’s birthday, and so the tradition we enjoy to this day was born.

The organiser of this commemorative dinner, Reverend Hamilton Paul, kept notes of the occasion, proof that today’s celebration which includes recitations and rituals has barely changed in 200 years. Including the menu!

Traditionally, the host begins proceedings by saying Selkirk Grace, which was written by Burns and believed to have been first read by the Earl of Selkirk:

“Some hae meat and canna eat

And some wad eat that want it;

But we hae meat, and we can eat,

Sae let the Lord be thankit.”.

Great chieftain o the puddin’-race!

The centrepiece of any Burns Supper is always the haggis the oldest recipe for which, comes from a Medieval book of around 1430 AD. A savoury pudding containing sheep’s heart, liver and lungs, which is minced with onion, oatmeal, suet, stock and a selection of spices and then cooked in the animal’s stomachlining. The haggis is traditionally served with a side of mashed turnip (neeps) and potatoes (tatties). The food is, of course, accompanied by the finest Scotch Whisky.

The haggis is piped in on a silver platter and one chosen speaker, usually somebody Scottish or simply brave enough, will perform the Address to a Haggis followed by the piercing of the haggis with a ceremonial knife.

“Fair fa’ your honest, sonsie face,

Great chieftain o the puddin’-race!

Aboon them a’ ye tak your place,

Painch, tripe, or thairm:

Weel are ye wordy o’ a grace

As lang’s my arm”.

There are another seven verses but you get the gist!

The tradition of honouring Burns didn’t stay in Scotland for long. As Scots travelled the world as part of the British Empire, they brought their idiosyncrasies with them. Gradually the event became a celebration of the trappings of Scottish culture, namely a role in the ceremony for the bagpipes, kilted dress and of course, plenty of whisky.

Scottish exiles

Every year, Scottish Expats “exiled” on the Costa del Sol will be eagerly anticipating a traditional Burns Night supper much like the original over 200 years ago. Many bars and restaurants, especially those with a Scottish connection, will be holding Burns Night celebrations including.

The Rose and Thistle in Duquesa has a three-course meal from 5.30pm to 9pm for €55.95 which includes a bottle of wine (and of course a wee dram). For reservations call 952155850 or email roseandthistleduquesa@gmail.com

The Beach House in Marbella celebrates Burns Night every year and for 2024 is proposing a 5-course meal with live entertainment. It will be a great dining experience with guest chef Gregg Hudson of Dunfermline, Fife back to assist

head chef Jeff Mynott with a fabulous selection of Scottish delights.

The Haggis will be addressed this year by Mike & Diane Ross, accompanied by a live piper, Tarik El-Yabani, formerly of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment. Then Mark Connor will head up the rest of the night’s live entertainment including of course a few well-known Scottish songs. The price is €65, for reservations call 952 83 94 or WhatsApp at 617 94 62 39

Sláinte!