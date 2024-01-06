Curie site demolition controversy

By Linda Hall • Published: 06 Jan 2024 • 15:11

PAVILLON CURIE: Safe from demolition Photo credit : CC/Musee Curie

DEMOLISHING a Paris site linked to Marie Curie is to be postponed, France’s Culture minister Rima Abdul-Malak said.

Writing on X, the minister announced that the Curie Institute would put the planned demolition of the Pavillon des Sources on hold and “take the time to look at any possible alternative.”

The cancer-fighting Curie Institute intends to build a 2,000-square metre, five-storey research centre at the site located in the Latin Quarter.

Curie Institute chief Thierry Philip told the France-Presse news agency that the new installation would be Europe’s first centre for cancer-related chemical biology and “an indispensable scientific project.”

Philip went on to say that he and Abdul-Malak had enjoyed a “calm exchange” on the complex issue that still fuelled “so much emotion” in the present day.

Should an acceptable alternative solution not be found, it would be necessary to make a serene choice “between memory and living science,” he added.

Opponents of the demolition maintain that Marie Curie who twice won the Nobel prize for her pioneering research on radioactivity, worked in a laboratory in the building. Those in favour of building the centre question whether this is true.

Popular television presenter Stephane Bern and Rachida Dati, a former minister of Justice, first brought the Pavillon des Sources debate into the public arena.

Bern claimed on X that raizing the building to the ground would be a serious mistake owing to its status as part of France’s heritage.

The Pavillon des Sources never was a laboratory used by Curie, Philip argued. Instead it was used to store radioactive waste and it stands empty today.

Meanwhile, the Pavillon Curie, where her laboratory was located, was in no danger of being demolished, he said.