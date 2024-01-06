DGT Announce New Driving Laws For 2024

By John Ensor •
Published: 06 Jan 2024
In a major announcement by the Spanish Government, significant changes to driving laws have been introduced, aimed at enhancing road safety and driver training.
On Thursday, January 4 at the DGT headquarters, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska unveiled these changes as part of the 2023 road safety report.
The key change permits individuals under 17 years of age to drive when accompanied by an adult over 24 with at least five years of driving experience.
Grande-Marlaska emphasised the success of similar policies in France and Germany, highlighting their positive impact on road safety.
This initiative allows 17 to 18-year-olds to gain driving experience under supervision, a move Grande-Marlaska believes will ‘improve the training of younger drivers.’
Moreover, a significant shift in motorcycle licensing was announced. The B1 car license will no longer cover low-displacement motorcycles or mopeds.
Instead, a mandatory course will be required for those wishing to drive motorcycles up to 125cc, addressing the distinct skills needed for different vehicle types.
The DGT plans to revise the points recovery courses, incorporating specific modules for motorcyclists focusing on safe and efficient driving.
Additionally, the use of a full-face helmet and approved gloves will become mandatory for motorcyclists on the road.
In response to ongoing concerns around impaired driving, Marlaska disclosed a 10 per cent increase in alcohol and drug controls. ‘We will reach six million breathalyzer tests a year and 120,000 drug tests,’ he stated, underscoring the importance of preventive measures.
Despite the progress, road safety remains a critical issue. Last year saw 1,145 deaths on Spanish roads, a slight increase from 2022, but with a 2 per cent rise in road traffic.
Most fatalities occurred on conventional roads, and motorcyclists faced a significant rise in mortality. Marlaska called for greater driver responsibility, stressing that ‘avoiding distractions, respecting traffic rules, and using safety systems’ are key to reducing accidents.
These changes reflect a concerted effort to improve road safety in Spain, targeting both new and experienced drivers.
