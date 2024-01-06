Groningen takes bronze

By Linda Hall • Updated: 06 Jan 2024 • 13:28

GRONINGEN: Third-best European city for quality-of-life Photo credit: Flickr/Alkan de Beaumont Chaglar

A EUROPEAN COMMISSION study on quality-of-life ranked Groningen third out of 83 European cities.

Approximately 96 per cent of the 71,000 Groningen residents participating in the survey were satisfied with their lives in the city the Dutch call the “metropolis of the north.”

Zurich, where 97 per cent were content with their lives, came first, with Copenhagen just a few decimal places ahead of Groningen in second place on 96 per cent.

The survey also covered the Amsterdam metropolitan area, which did not make the Top Ten although 92 per cent of residents were satisfied with their lives, together with 90 per cent in the greater Rotterdam region.

Groningen ranked fourth behind Cardiff, Lisbon and Braga on the list of cities whose residents considered they were good places for immigrants from other countries to live.

The EU survey also placed the city as fifth-best for LGBTQI residents after Zurich, Reykjavik, Copenhagen and Munich.

Groningen took second place in satisfaction with cultural facilities, public spaces, healthcare services, and feeling that most of the city’s residents could be trusted. It ranked fifth in perception of safety when walking alone at night, and sixth for satisfaction with green spaces.

All Dutch cities received high scores for using a bicycle on a typical day, with Groningen and Amsterdam finishing first and second, respectively, and Rotterdam ranked fourth.

Rotterdam residents were the third most-satisfied with their public transport options, while both Groningen and Amsterdam residents were included in the Top Ten cities with the lowest percentage of daily car-users.

Groningen came eighth in the category for receiving material help in case of need, and satisfaction with healthcare availability.

The EU report noted a trend showing a correlation between education and a sense of being content. “Satisfaction with living in the city appears to increase moderately with the residents’ level of education,” the study’s authors noted.