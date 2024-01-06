Liquid Gold: Altea’s Olive Oil Initiative as Residents Reap Benefits

By Anna Ellis •
Published: 06 Jan 2024
Altea's Olive Oil Initiative As Residents Reap Benefits. Image: William.Visuals / Shutterstock.com.
The Altea Council’s initiative to allow residents and small non-professional producers to use the municipal oil mill has been successful.
Nearly two hundred families in the Marina Baixa region have been able to make their own extra virgin olive oil, benefiting from the municipal oil mill.
The initiative has not only provided residents with affordable access to olive oil but has also contributed to the regeneration of 150 hectares of olive trees, reclaiming part of the agricultural heritage.
Altea Council has become a benchmark for self-consumption of oil, promoting the recovery of small plots of olive groves and benefiting the local countryside.
In the last year, over 100,000 kilos of olives were processed, resulting in more than 20,000 litres of extra virgin olive oil.
The effort by the Council to recover olive groves, coupled with a change in residents’ mentality towards environmental awareness, has led to the resurgence of olive tree planting in the region.
Over the past 20 years, there has been a gradual increase in the cultivation of olive groves, with a significant boost this year due to a substantial rise in oil prices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
