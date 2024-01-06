Man Narrowly Avoids Jail After Dublin-Mallorca Flight Row 

By John Ensor • Published: 06 Jan 2024 • 18:16

Image of passengers boarding a Ryanair flight. Credit: Anton Gvozdikov/Shutterstock.com

AN argument on board a plane ultimately led to a suspended jail sentence and a £2,000 fine for one man who lost his temper.

A mechanic has recently faced a Dublin court, charged with assaulting an airport security official during a heated altercation about legroom on a Ryanair flight from Dublin to Mallorca.

Courtroom Evidence

The incident, which took place on October 22, 2022, saw Sergejs Laurenouies, aged 38, from Ballytrasna, Ballycullane, Wexford, receive a six-month suspended sentence.

This ruling was handed down by Judge John Hughes at Dublin District Court. Furthermore, Laurenouies, a father of two, was fined €1,000 and ordered to compensate Dublin Airport Police officer Barry Nevin with an additional €1,000.

Flight Shenanigans

The dispute erupted when Laurenouies complained about a passenger occupying his reserved seat. Despite being offered an alternative, he expressed dissatisfaction due to inadequate legroom.

As the aircraft was fully boarded, Laurenouies’s agitation grew, accompanied by a noticeable odour of alcohol. His refusal to comply with seating arrangements led the captain to halt the flight’s departure.

Dangerous Confrontation

The situation escalated when officer Nevin, alongside two colleagues, boarded the aircraft. Laurenouies was reportedly hostile and attempted the reckless act of throwing Nevin out of the plane door.

The absence of an air bridge led to Nevin sustaining hand injuries while gripping the railings. Contradicting Laurenouies’s defence of incurring injuries during his arrest, medical examinations at a police station did not corroborate his claim.

Judge Hughes, unmoved by Laurenouies’s testimony, convicted him of assault, and noted the seriousness of the incident, mentioning that travel is stressful at the best of times.

In addition to the fines and suspended sentence, Judge Hughes ordered that the individual is only allowed to board flights from Ireland when not under the influence of alcohol and must report to airport authorities four hours prior to his scheduled departure.

Laurenouies, a Latvian national residing in Ireland for two decades, is also required to demonstrate completion of both anger management and alcohol education programs. Additionally, he must adhere to a supervised probation period lasting two years.