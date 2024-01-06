News Snippets From The European Press

By Linda Hall • Updated: 06 Jan 2024 • 21:17

ROME’S COLOSSEUM: Free entrance on first Sunday of the month Photo credit: CC/Sjaak Kempe

Italy: Sunday outing ITALY’S Domenica al Museo (Museums on Sunday) initiative continues throughout 2024, giving free entrance to state-owned monuments, museums and archaeological sites on the first Sunday of each month. The scheme, introduced in 2014 was suspended during the pandemic but resumed in 2022.

Denmark: Law-abiding ONLY 660 burglaries were reported in Denmark between December 19 and January 1, 2024. This was slightly above the 559 recorded during the same period in the previous year but well below 2019’s 1,343, a reduction the authorities attributed the success to the Nabohjaelp neighbourhood watch app.

Distaff side IT was agreed at a board meeting of Superliga club Copenhagen FC that the club would take over FC Damso’s first team, currently ranked in Denmark’s third tier of women’s football. This has replaced wealthy Copenhagen’s plans to create a women’s team and place it directly in the top division.

Norway: Not going FOLLOWING Queen Margrethe of Denmark’s unexpected abdication, royal watchers are asking if Norway’s King Harald, who is 86, will follow suit. Despite bouts of ill-health, including cancer in 2003, Harald has always declared that he would occupy the throne “to the bitter end”, according to royal expert Caroline Vagle.

Try again: AN Appeals Court confirmed that the naval officer in charge of the frigate Helge Ingstad when it was involved in a collision in November 2018 was guilty of negligence. His lawyer said that the officer, who remains in the Navy, believes he is being made a scapegoat and could now appeal to the Supreme Court.

Belgium: Breezing along BELGIUM’S offshore windfarms in the North Sea produced record amounts of electricity in 2023, generating 8 terawatt-hours of electricity, enough for two million households during a year. A total of 689 offshore and land-based wind turbines now cover almost one-tenth of Belgium’s electricity consumption.

Going up A WEEKLY grocery shop last December cost 29 per cent more than the previous year, said consumer association Test-Aankoop which monitors 3,000 products in Belgium’s seven biggest supermarket chains. Test-Aankoop also found that last December’s prices rose 8.1 per cent compared with December 2022.

Germany: Not alone FEDERAL CRIMINAL POLICE figures show that many women feel uneasy when walking alone in the dark. Anybody, male or female, who feels anxious walking at night can now call the free “Way-home” hotline, answered by a volunteer will talk to them until they reach their destination.

I spy THE authorities are allegedly concerned about the state-controlled China Scholarship Council (CSC) which sends thousands of students to Germany each year, Der Spiegel newspaper said. It claimed security officials have warned that they could be used for “spying on, and influencing, Chinese expatriates.”

Netherlands: Namesakes JULIA and Noah were the most popular children’s names in 2023, according to Holland’s SVB national insurance scheme. In all, 681 baby girls received the name of Julia, and 888 boys were registered as Noah while the gender-neutral name of Riley was given to 84 girls and 82 boys.

Law-abiding MURDERS during 2023 in Amsterdam fell to a low of 11, two of them involving women, the Parool newspaper reported. Firearms were used in four of the killings but only two were gang-related and several of the crimes were committed by men who were diagnosed with psychiatric problems, police said.

France: Kitted out EDUCATION Minister Gabriel Attal issued a guide intended to help local authorities implement his plan to introduce uniforms in state schools throughout the country. Although the initiative has backing from some right-wing politicians, most teachers and parents said they opposed Attal’s proposals.

Airbus probe FORENSIC experts from Toulouse-based Airbus and France’s BAE state agency flew to Japan on January 3 to assist an investigation into the runway accident involving an A350 and a coastguards’ plane. Five coastguards died but none of the Airbus’s 367 passengers and 12 crew were injured in the resulting blaze.

Finland: Tree solution THE Helsinki Region Environmental Services Authority (HSY) is once again collecting tens of thousands of Christmas trees for recycling now the holiday season is over. Trees left at Helsinki residents’ nearest waste collection or recycling points are then chipped and used as a bulking agent when composting bio-waste.

US oil A CUSTOMS service revealed the US as Finland’s third-largest export destination and also the country’s fifth-largest source of imports for Finland during the first nine months of 2023. The increase in crude oil imports from the US reflected a change of strategy following the veto on trade with Russia.

Ireland: Flu season THE National Clinical Lead for Health Protection Surveillance said at the beginning of January that more than 10,000 flu cases had been recorded since the middle of December. Nevertheless, the outbreak is not expected to peak until mid-January, when up to 800 people could need hospitalisation each week.

Old crocks APPROXIMATELY half of the 1.5 million vehicles given full roadworthiness tests last year did not pass, the National Car Testing (NCT) service said. Vehicles taken to the Cavan centre had a higher failure than those tested at any other NCT centre, with 59pc of vehicles getting the thumbs-down.

Portugal: Horse sense STRONG, stocky Garrano horses, first domesticated 16,000 years ago, could disappear now that they are no longer needed in agriculture. Eighty years ago there were 60,000 Garranos in Portugal but this has shrunk to between 1,500 and 3,000, the Association of Garrano Horse Breeders (Acerg) warned.

Bullfight fans THE 176 bullfights that were held in Portugal last year attracted 400,700 aficionados, a 7 per cent increase on 2022, the Portuguese Bullfighting Federation (ProToiro) revealed. This was the second-best figure since 2016, outstripped only by 2019 when a record 428,000 people went to watch bullfights.

Sweden: Pink stink WASTE management company Think Pink, famous for its pink rubbish bags, was accused of burying and dumping tens of thousands of tons of rubbish at 21 illicit sites in 15 Swedish municipalities. Eleven people linked to the company now face charges for committing Swedens’s “worst-ever environmental crime.”

Read about it GOTHENBURG UNIVERSITY researchers found last year that the young “are getting better at understanding academic English, but worse at understanding academic Swedish.” They now read much more in English, prompting publishers to predict that fewer books will be translated into Swedish in the future.