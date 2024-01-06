Spanish El Niño Lottery Spreads New Year Joy in Murcia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 06 Jan 2024 • 20:36

Image: Facebook El Perolo

El Niño lottery is a significant annual lottery draw in Spain, traditionally held on January 6, which coincides with the Christian feast of Epiphany or Three Kings’ Day. This lottery is officially known as the ‘Sorteo Extraordinario de El Niño’ (The Special Draw of the Child).

While the more famous Spanish Christmas lottery, known as ‘El Gordo’ (The Big One), occurs in December, El Niño serves as a follow-up draw. It’s one of the largest and oldest lotteries globally, dating back to the 18th century. The draw distributes a large number of prizes, including a top prize known as the ‘first prize’ or ‘El Gordo de El Niño.’

El Niño operates similarly to El Gordo, with pre-printed tickets sold in fractions (billetes) and shares (décimos). The prize structure is also similar, featuring a few major jackpot prizes and numerous smaller ones. People across Spain eagerly participate in this lottery draw, hoping to start the New Year with luck and prosperity. The draw is televised, and winning numbers are announced, creating an atmosphere of excitement and anticipation nationwide.

Murcia Lucky Yet Again

Murcia was the focal point of celebrations following the El Niño Lottery, with Mazarrón and San Pedro del Pinatar claiming significant wins. The winning number, 94974, brought jubilation to Mazarrón’s El Dolar lottery outlet, where Javier Meroño, the owner, distributed over €2 million during the live broadcast of the lottery.

El Perolo Strikes Again

The festive cheer extended to El Palmar, Murcia, and San Pedro del Pinatar’s El Perolo, renowned for their lottery luck across the region and Spain. Carmen María and Pilar Alcaraz, owners of El Palmar’s Lottery and Betting State Administration No. 24, were ecstatic after selling ten tickets totaling €2 million.

This windfall marked a pivotal moment for the Alcaraz family, drawing cameras and well-wishers. Carmen María shared their emotional journey, expressing gratitude for bringing happiness to their community.

A Great Start to the New Year

A local hairdresser was Among the winners, adding to the excitement of the lottery. For El Dolar Administration this event surpassed previous successes, making it an unforgettable start to the New Year and cementing its place in Murcia‘s lottery history.

For more Costa Calida news click here