Jay-Jay Johanson
The magnetic and subtle electronica of Jay-Jay Johanson returns to Málaga as part of his tour of Spain
The Swedish singer-songwriter, labelled as the ‘Frank Sinatra of the digital era’, is showingcasing his new album, ‘Fetish’ on Tuesday, February 20 at 8pm in the Teatro Cervantes in Malaga. Tickets are €20 from the theatre’s website.
After a trilogy leaning towards introspection, ‘Fetish’, released in June 2023, opened a new chapter. Aerial, melancholic and with a cinematographic atmosphere on the one hand, and dance and hypnotic happiness on the other, the new album alternates the usual influences of trip-hop with lyrical and ambient passages.
Jay-Jay Johanson conquered the indie community with his debut, Whiskey in 1996, an album in which he takes influences from Portishead and Massive Attack to inject them with generous doses of romanticism and digital avant-garde.
Trip-hop and electronic lyricism by an introspective, extremely sensitive author with an amazing capacity for melody, a singer who told emotional stories with style. After a change of image to that of an androgynous artist whose hairstyle caused a sensation, Jay-Jay Johanson has returned every 2 or 3 years to that experimental downtempo, to those jazzy atmospheres wrapped in synthetic arrangements.
Two of these works, Self-portrait (2009 album) and Opium (2015), have already been heard at the Teatro Echegaray in Malaga, a stage that has always been ready to listen to this voice that softly caresses the audience.
