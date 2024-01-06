The Irish tradition of ‘Nollaig de mnaith’ – Women’s Christmas

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 06 Jan 2024 • 6:55

A woman’s day of rest Credit: Shutterstock/2064209105

January 6 in Ireland is known as the official end to the Christmas period, and is traditionally celebrated as ‘Nollaig de mnaith’, ‘Women’s Christmas’.

Also known as ‘Little Christmas’, Three Kings Day or Twelfth Night, around the world this date brings the festive period to an official close.

As the name suggests, traditionally, Ireland specifically celebrates women on January 6, honouring the females of the household, as historically they were the ones who held the main duties in the home, including cooking and cleaning.

This day saw women be given a break from their usual household work and be able to enjoy some well needed rest and time off to spend with their female friends and relatives, often resulting in the men taking over the cooking and chores.

In modern day, many women have taken on bigger roles in society, working outside of the house and becoming something of professional jugglers, brilliantly balancing not just the household chores, but also a career, social life and for some, motherhood. Therefore, the idea of a break from the chores at home has become a distant thought, and rather than a rest day, it has somehow transformed into a working day, seeing most women put away their Christmas decorations, in place of the traditional ‘day off’.

Although a number of counties still pride themselves on the tradition, such as Kerry and Cork, for most of Ireland this is a cultural tradition that has been lost to history. So, should 2025 be the year it makes a comeback?

Many women will in fact be feeling exhausted on this date, after selecting and wrapping gifts, ensuring the house is spotless for guests, cooking festive meals and making sure that Christmas in general is magical. Working gals or not, a woman is often still the backbone of a home, and perhaps a day to celebrate that, and give that woman a rest, is missing in our modern day world.