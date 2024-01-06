By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 06 Jan 2024 • 14:58

A talk on the iconic era Photo: Flickr CC / Steve Shook

Join the Arts Society de la Frontera for a captivating journey back in time at the upcoming lecture: “The Swinging Sixties” presented by Steve King.

It’s at the San Roque Club on Wednesday, January 17 from 11am to 1pm. Details and information on how to attend is on the Society’s website: theartssocietydelafrontera.com entry is €15 per person payable on the door. €10 for members of other societies.

By 1960 interest in rock ‘n’ roll had started to fade, its biggest star was moving on and a new generation of teenagers were seeking something different. It came in the form of the Beatles, who broke all the rules and all the records. This is the story of the first five years of the 1960s, one of the most creative and innovative periods in the history of music, featuring all the major artists, important songs and principle musical genres.

Step into the vibrant era of the Swinging Sixties, where the musical landscape experienced a revolutionary transformation. Steve King will guide you through the first half of this iconic decade, exploring the rise of the Beatles and the birth of new musical genres that defined an entire generation.

This lecture promises to be a nostalgic and enlightening experience, delving into the creativity and innovation that marked one of the most influential periods in the history of music.

The Arts Society de la Frontera promotes the enjoyment, knowledge and awareness of the Arts both internationally and in the culture and history of Spain. Based close to Sotogrande, they have members and visitors from all along the coast. They organise monthly meet-ups and events with talks on a wide range of art linked subjects as well as art inspired days out and overnight trips.

The Arts Society de la Frontera is a very friendly and sociable group, so if you are interested in The Arts – in its broadest sense and would like to make new friends with similar interests then The Arts Society de la Frontera is for you.

In the meantime, don’t miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in the magic of the 60s, come together to celebrate the timeless sounds and cultural impact of this remarkable era. See you there!