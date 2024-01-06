UN European HQ Closes Amid Huge Electricity Bill

By John Ensor • Published: 06 Jan 2024 • 9:27

UN headquarters in Geneva. Credit: Giorgio Caracciolo/Shutterstock.com

THE rising cost of living doesn’t just affect the average family trying to get by, a report reveals that even the higher corridors of power are feeling the pinch.

In an unprecedented move, the United Nations has temporarily closed its European headquarters in Geneva. This drastic step was taken due to exorbitant electricity costs, with officials citing a staggering 300 per cent increase in bills over the past three years.

Historic Building Shuts Doors

The closure of the Palais des Nations, which happened on December 20, 2023, is a response to a severe liquidity crisis. This historic structure, constructed between 1929 and 1936, has been the UN’s European hub since 1966.

Alessandra Vellucci, the UN spokesperson, expressed concerns on January 5, stating that 50 member states have not met their financial obligations.

Financial Struggles And Cost-Cutting Measures

Member nations contribute based on a formula accounting for income and population, with wealthier countries paying more. The non-payment of dues, especially by major contributors like the United States, has exacerbated the situation.

To curtail expenses, the UN has cut down on heating and disconnected escalators, as confirmed by a civil servant to Radio Television Suisse (RTS).

‘As of December 12, only 141 out of 193 member states had fulfilled their mandatory contributions,’ said a civil servant, highlighting the financial dire straits.

The UN Office in Geneva (UNOG) also faces a severe challenge, with electricity costs doubling annually since 2021. Kira Kruglikova, UNOG’s director of administration, revealed a staggering 344 per cent increase in electricity prices over the years.

Despite the challenges, there is optimism with Tatiana Valovaya, UNOG’s director-general, remaining hopeful. She indicated that the issue was temporary and that the measures taken should hopefully be enough to counteract the problem.