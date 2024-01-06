Zara Sale: Dates And Tips

By John Ensor •
Published: 06 Jan 2024 • 16:37
Zara's January sale.
Credit: Robson90/Shutterstock.com
GOOD news for bargain hunters as Zara announces their January sale, and for those who can’t wait there’s a way to beat the queues.
On Sunday, January 7, Zara, the flagship brand of Inditex, will kick off its winter sales. The news which coincided with Three Kings’ Day, marks an exciting time for fashion enthusiasts.
This season, Zara is extending a special privilege to its online shoppers. The brand’s app users can access the sale from 6:00 pm on Saturday, January 6, a full hour before the website goes live with discounts at 7:00 pm. This strategy not only rewards loyal online customers but also drives traffic to Zara’s digital platforms.
As the physical stores open for sales on Sunday, the most coveted items might already be claimed by online shoppers. Zara’s approach to prioritising digital sales channels is a smart business tactic, focusing on enhancing customer loyalty through its app and website.
With sales running until February 29, savvy shoppers know the early days are crucial. A useful tip is to monitor Zara’s international websites, like Germany’s, where sales often begin earlier.
This can offer a sneak peek into potential discounts in Spain. Keep in mind, though, that prices in Germany tend to be about €10 higher, but the discount percentages are comparable.
Zara’s clothing items, especially during the sales season, are among the most sought after. Many Spaniards await the post-Christmas period to purchase their favourite pieces at reduced prices.
As some of the most popular items sell out quickly, planning is key. By previewing discounts in other countries, you can strategize your shopping to ensure you don’t miss out on the best deals.
The anticipation for Zara’s sales is always high, with customers keen to snag fashionable items at a fraction of the cost, and discounts up to 40 per cent on select garments this year
Zara’s strategic decision to start online sales earlier is a nod to the growing trend of digital shopping, offering a convenient and exclusive experience to its tech-savvy customers.
By aligning the sales start with a festive occasion like Three Kings’ Day, Zara creates a perfect shopping momentum. The early access through the app and website not only caters to the impatient but also sets the pace for a dynamic sales season.
As customers plan their shopping strategies, Zara’s sales promise to be a bustling period, blending the thrill of bargain hunting with the ease of digital accessibility.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.