Almeria’s Got Talent!

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 07 Jan 2024 • 15:42

Lights please! Credit: Shutterstock/1239200653

The biggest, boldest and brightest talent show will soon raise it’s curtain in Almeria, and all are welcome to get involved!

It will soon be time to raise the curtain on the Miraflores (Royal) Variety Show 2024, and anybody who fancies their chance at a win, and worldwide fame, is free to apply!

The concert will be held on January 20, and needs local talent in the form of singers, dancers, comedy spots, and any other entertainment! The compere is Mike Calnun Stone and artists performing will include the lovely Lady Ellen Turner, Steve Jackson and Simon Davison. The show will start at 8pm, and a full menu will be available on the night.

There is no entry fee, and local animal shelter Paws Patas will also be collecting during the evening, so in lieu of any entrance fee that would have been charged, an amount of €5 will be expected as a donation, to help them care for the increase of dogs currently in their care.

To apply to the show, or to book your table early to avoid disappointment, contact 950 52 83 24.

See you in the spotlight!