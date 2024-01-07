By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 Jan 2024 • 14:41

Benidorm Scores Big with Inauguration of Cutting-Edge Football Fields. Image: Ayuntamiento de Benidorm.

The newly inaugurated football fields at Guillermo Amor Sports City are now open to the public.

The football pitches provide a dedicated space for training sessions for Benidorm Foietes Football Club and Benidorm Football Club players.

These state-of-the-art football fields consist of two eleven-a-side pitches, which can be transformed into four eight-a-side pitches, occupying the area that was previously the athletics track.

Constructed with artificial grass, the dimensions comply with UEFA standards, making them suitable for hosting sports competitions.

The fields are equipped with a central aisle, anticipating the installation of additional stands in the future.

The renovation project also included updates to the plumbing and the installation of pop-up sprinklers concealed behind the irrigation system.

During a tour of the facility, the mayor, Toni Perez, engaged with players, coaches, and managers from both the clubs in Benidorm.