Benidorm's 'The Guardian of the Sea' Exhibition Takes a Digital Dive.

By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 Jan 2024 • 14:37

El Museu Boca del Calvari inaugura la exposición ‘Guardianes del mar. La Torre de les Caletes’

The exhibition ‘The Guardian of the Sea’ in Benidorm, previously showcased at the Boca del Calvari Museum until November 19, is now accessible virtually.

The digitised exhibition invites visitors to explore ‘La Torre de les Caletes’ through a 360° tour, offering an engaging experience.

Ana Pellicer, the Councillor for Historical and Cultural Heritage, emphasised the accessibility of the virtual exhibition, highlighting that it is free of charge and available at any time.

Utilising a computer, tablet, or smartphone, individuals can immerse themselves in the exhibition’s rich content from the comfort of their homes.

Promoted by the City Council and the Alicante Archaeological Museum, the exhibition focuses on the Torre de les Caletes, a 16th-century defensive watchtower in Serra Gelada.

The councillor underlined the significance of the exhibition in shedding light on the tower’s history, particularly after its refurbishment in 2017, which uncovered valuable insights through expert study.

The exhibition delves into the lives of the guardians responsible for safeguarding the coast against Berber corsair attacks that plagued Benidorm for four centuries.

The councillor emphasised the importance of reconstructing their history and understanding their daily lives, which is vividly portrayed in the exhibition.

‘The Guardian of the Sea’ now joins other digitized offerings in Virtual Benidorm, including ‘The Accidental Tourist,’ ‘Feminine Plural,’ ‘Ferran Freixa, the Present Light,’ ‘Mut Art,’ and ‘A Renaissance Esthete’ dedicated to Admiral Guillén Tato.

The virtual platform enhances accessibility, particularly for individuals with reduced mobility, breaking down barriers and making cultural heritage more inclusive.

The digitised exhibition incorporates dozens of 360-degree photographs, offering an immersive experience that can be enjoyed with augmented reality glasses or on mobile devices equipped with gyroscopes.

Portraits, maps, and interactive texts enrich the virtual exploration, providing users with a deeper understanding of the exhibition’s content.

Finally, the councillor highlighted the role of technology in breaking barriers and making cultural heritage accessible to all, especially those with mobility challenges.