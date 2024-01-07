Caravaca de la Cruz Commemorates Jubilee Year

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 07 Jan 2024 • 20:49

Image: Shutterstock/David Moreno Hernandez

The onset of Caravaca de la Cruz’s fourth ‘In Perpetuum’ Jubilee Year heralds not just a religious commemoration but also signifies a cornerstone of cultural and spiritual heritage for both the town and the wider Murcia region.

A Tradition from the Middle Ages

This event was attended by Archbishop Gil Tamayo from Granada and has rekindled the historical significance of Caravaca de la Cruz as a site of pilgrimage since the Middle Ages. The ceremonial lighting of the Jubilee Light atop the Castillo de Caravaca, coupled with the sacred rituals within the Basilica, will serve as a hub of faith and spirituality that will radiate until the end of the Jubilee on January 12 next year.

Tourists and Pilgrims will Flock to Caravaca de la Cruz

For Caravaca de la Cruz, this Jubilee Year not only reinforces its stature as a pilgrimage destination but also bolsters its cultural identity. The procession, institutional events, and religious ceremonies highlight the town’s vibrant history.

Moreover, the Jubilee Year holds broader implications for the entire Murcia region, drawing attention to its religious heritage and fostering a sense of unity among its people. It symbolises a shared cultural legacy, inviting pilgrims and tourists to partake in this spiritual journey.

The Centre of Culture in Murcia

The commemoration extends beyond religious boundaries, emphasising Caravaca de la Cruz’s role as a cultural epicentre in Murcia, inviting people from all backgrounds to enjoy the traditional festivities. As the Jubilee year unfolds, it offers both residents and visitors an opportunity to dive into the deep-rooted history that Caravaca and the Murcia region represent.

For more Costa Calida news click here