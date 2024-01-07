Charity concert to help those with mental health issues

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 07 Jan 2024 • 10:44

Charity concert: María Jesús and her accordion Photo: Facebook CC / María Jesús

The Palacio de la Paz in Fuengirola will host a charity concert by the well-known musician, María Jesús and her accordion to benefit Afesol on Saturday, January 13.

Tickets are priced at just €10 and can be purchased on the website www.afesol.org or at the box office of the Palacio de la Paz from one hour before the start of the event.

“On January 13 we will be lucky enough to have María Jesús and her accordion, who will start her national tour in Fuengirola with this concert for the benefit of Afesol”, said the Councillor for Families, Equality and Social Welfare, Cristina Bornao, adding that, ” the Town Hall of Fuengirola maintains a close collaboration with different social groups of our town to support their initiatives, Afesol carries out very important work with people who have mental health problems and their families”.

For his part, Cristian González, Vice President of the Association of Families and People with Mental Illness of the Costa del Sol, thanked Fuengirola Town Hall for their collaboration and explained that, “this year we are celebrating our 25th anniversary and we are starting with a concert by María Jesús and her accordion, the proceeds of which will go to all the activities carried out in the field of mental health”.

María Jesús Grados Ventura, better known as María Jesús y su Acordeón and known worldwide for her hit song “Los Pajaritos“. She has been a semi-finalist in the reality show “La Granja De Los Famosos” and has participated in countless television programmes since her beginnings as an artist in the early sixties when María Jesús began travelling with her father on foot, in a cart or on a donkey to play every night in a village.