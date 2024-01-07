Cirque du Soleil returns to Malaga this year and tickets are flying

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 07 Jan 2024 • 12:30

Flying tickets Photo: Cirque du Soleil

Cirque du Soleil returns to Malaga this spring 2024. From May 31 until June 23 they will present their iconic show Alegría, a production with almost thirty years of history that has been completely renovated to adapt it to the present day. The event will take place on the esplanade of the Malaga Fairgrounds, in Cortijo de Torres, the usual place for great circus shows in the capital of Malaga.

Unforgettable music, amazing acrobatics, dreamlike costumes, otherworldly sets, emotion, humour and a touch of magic are the ingredients of this cocktail of theatre, circus and music that has captivated millions of people since its premiere in 1994. The soundtrack was awarded a Grammy and remains the best-selling album in the history of Cirque du Soleil.

With performances in 255 cities in 40 countries and before an audience of 14 million people, this amazing story is renewed and comes to Malaga with more than fifty professionals, from acrobats to singers, who will offer a show of more than two hours divided into two acts with an intermission of 25 minutes.

Timeless masterpiece

“Alegría has been recreated as a timeless Cirque du Soleil masterpiece for a new generation to enjoy,” say the world’s leading circus team about the new show coming to Málaga, explaining the plot as: “At the centre of a kingdom that has lost its king, Alegría observes the conflict between the established order and a new movement that yearns for hope and rejuvenation. On the one hand, there are the aristocrats and their so-called king, a madman who claims the throne and wants to maintain the current system. And on the other side, a new and humane movement emerges from the streets to challenge established authority”.

A total of 32 sessions of the Alegría show will take place in Malaga. The grand premiere will be on Friday May 31 at 8.30pm. The following Saturdays and Sundays will have double sessions at 6pm and 9.30pm, while on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays there will be a performance at 8.30pm. There will be no performances on Mondays.

Flying tickets

Tickets, like some of the acrobatic performers are flying and some dates are already sold out. Tickets have been on sale for weeks now, so you’ll need to be quick to get yours. Prices range from €43 to €130, depending on the proximity to the stage and the location of the seats. Children from 2 to 12 years old can benefit from reduced rates. In addition, family packages are available for groups of 4 to 8 people, which offer discounts on individual ticket prices. Tickets can be purchased through the Circo del Sol website.