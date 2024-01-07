CUPRA Navarro Segura Vera

By John Smith •
Published: 07 Jan 2024 • 18:36
The CUPRA Navarro Segura new dealership in Vera
The town of Vera is celebrating a new era in the automotive industry with the recent inauguration of CUPRA Navarro Segura, an official CUPRA dealership.
This new specialist supplier of quality vehicles promises to revolutionise the local car market by offering an unparalleled range of CUPRA vehicles, known for their exceptional quality offering an electric solution coupled with performance.
Situated strategically on Carretera de Murcia, 30, 04620, in Vera, Almeria, CUPRA Navarro Segura shines out as as a beacon of innovation and quality in the automotive world.
This new venture, emerging from its association with SEAT Navarro Segura, is set to offer a unique experience to car enthusiasts and buyers looking for a new automotive adventure.
CUPRA, as a brand, stands out for its defiant and unconventional approach. It has successfully demonstrated that electrification and sportiness can coexist, creating vehicles that inspire and excite.
The news dealership highlights models like the CUPRA Ateca, a segment leader; the CUPRA León, the brand’s first electrified vehicle; the CUPRA Formentor, exclusively developed by CUPRA; and the CUPRA Born, the brand’s first 100 per cent electric car.
These models epitomise the brand’s ethos of sporty design, exceptional performance, cutting-edge technology, exclusivity, and innovation.
CUPRA Navarro Segura’s unique selling point is its human team, known for the personal attention they give to all customers which is coupled with their professionalism, and efficiency. This skilled team is dedicated to building robust customer relationships through direct, professional, and friendly interactions.
The dealership not only sells cars but also provides an Official CUPRA After-Sales Service. Which is supplied by properly trained professionals and equipped with original parts, ensuring the highest care standards for vehicle maintenance, mechanical repairs, bodywork, and painting.
The CUPRA Navarro Segura presence extends beyond Vera, covering the entire Levante area of Almeria and adjacent regions in the province of Murcia.
Having been part of the automotive sector since 1971, Navarro Segura brings over 50 years of experience to its customers, ensuring a service that is both reliable and in the opinion of many, exceptional.
Highlighting their customer-centric approach, the dealership offers attractive deals like the CUPRA Formentor for €280 per month through My Renting, alongside other special offers.
To find out more from a person not a computer, potential customers can contact Lionel Pérez at +34 659 97 45 01 or visit the dealership for test drives and experience the dynamic range of CUPRA models.
Operating hours are Monday to Friday from 9am to 8pm and Saturdays from 9am to 1pm.
For more information about the services try one of the following
– Phone: 950 39 31 70
– Email: comercial.cupra@navarrosegura.seat
– Website: www.redcupra.es/navarrosegura
– Social Media: Facebook and Instagram pages of CUPRA Navarro Segura.
CUPRA Navarro Segura is more than just a dealership; it’s a destination for those who seek the extraordinary in the automotive world.
Sponsored
