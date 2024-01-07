Finance Roundup For Spain And The UK

By Linda Hall • Published: 07 Jan 2024 • 11:30

INDITEX: Shares in the Arteixo-based company soared in 2023

Very fair shares SPAIN’S Ibex 35, equivalent to the UK’s FTSE 100, had a record year and a return to pre-pandemic levels.

Its 23 per cent improvement was principally due to the textile giant Inditex as well as the Santander and BBVA banks, although analysts described Inditex as the Spanish stock exchange’s “principal mainstay.”

The company founded and still controlled by Amancio Ortega closed the year with a 59.9 per cent upsurge in its share price, surpassed only by pharmaceutical company Rovi’s 65.5 per cent increase.

On November 21, Inditex shares beat their own record, overtaking the €36.7 of June 2017 but continued their climb to end 2023 with a price just a little shy of €40.

Looking ahead THE New Year is a time for predictions, and economist Roger Bootle foresaw that 2024 would be “unusually uncertain.”

But writing in the Telegraph Bootle also predicted “significant” cuts in interest rates before long, with the US leading the way.

The Fed might be able to cut interest rates as early as March, he said, followed by the eurozone and then the UK in the last few months of the year, if not before.

Britain’s key problem, Bootle stated, was the stubbornness of pay inflation, which would not be assisted by next April’s sizeable increase in the National Living Wage.

“Even so, by the end of the year, CPI inflation should be down to about 1.2 per cent, but with the core rate considerably higher, at about 2.5 per cent.”

Slowdown for factories MANUFACTURING in Spain slowed for the ninth consecutive month in December, the Hamburg Commercial Bank and S&P Global’s Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) revealed.

December earned 46.2 points compared with November’s 46.3, with both below the 50 cutoff separating contraction from growth.

Last month’s slowdown reflected a falling-off of new orders owing to reduced national and international demand, the PMI showed.

Instead, the country’s manufacturers cut back on production and used existing stocks, reducing reserves of raw materials and semi-finished goods for the ninth month running.

Time to come clean UNILEVER should be more open regarding its tax situation in Russia, pro-Ukraine campaigners said.

After the Ukraine invasion, Unilever stopped all imports and exports to Russia but decided to continue producing “everyday essential food” including ice cream at its factories there.

Activists called on the company, which makes Persil, Hellman’s and Marmite, to disclose how much it has paid in taxes to the Kremlin in the past year.

The request followed the Russian government’s announcement last December that it would eliminate the need for “certain businesses” to publish trading details although it is not yet known whether this covers Unilever.

Logical expansion SPANISH logistics group has bought Belgium Parcels Service (BPS), a company that specialises in the urgent distribution of pharmaceuticals in Belgium and Luxembourg.

“This acquisition represents an important milestone in Logista’s expansion in Europe,” the company announced. “It also strengthens its position in pharmaceutical distribution and the courier segment.”

BPS provides 24-hour courier services in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 24- and 48-hour services in the Netherlands, France and Germany.

Logista paid approximately €8 million for BPS, as it continues its strategy of focusing on geographical and business diversification.

Gold rush SALES of gold, precious metals and coins rose 7 per cent last year compared with 2022.

As the number of people turning to gold overtakes the 2020 boom experienced during lockdown, the Royal Mint said this was the result of an increase in smaller investors looking for a “safe haven.”.

Nevertheless, the Royal Mint’s payments to customers selling back their gold soared by almost 50 per cent as gold reached a record high last year.

It was also likely that gold would climb to new levels during 2024 if interest rates were to fall, Royal Mint analyst Stuart O’Reilly predicted.

Disappearing cash THE UK’s farmers accused the government of reneging on its pledge to spend an annual £2.4 billion (€2.8 billion) on agriculture.

The government promised that by the end of the present parliament this £2.4 billion would be compensating for the disappearance of the EU’s common agricultural policy which paid farmers for each hectare of land they managed.

Instead, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) figures show that it underspent by £110 million (€127.5 million) between 2021and 22 and £117 million (€135.6 million) between 2022 and 23.

In all, £227 million (€263 million) of the pledged cash has not reached them, the farmers said.