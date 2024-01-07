By Anna Ellis •
From Waste to Rhythm: La Vila Joiosa Celebrates 'Trash!' A Percussive Dance Extravaganza. Image: Trash the Company / Facebook
“Trash!” is an exhilarating and lively spectacle that explores the potential of recycling through percussion and dance.
The performance unfolds in a recycling centre where four imaginative workers ingeniously repurpose various types of waste, prompting reflection on the rampant consumerism in our society.
From butane gas bottles, umbrellas, and balls to toolboxes, speakers, and bags, every item that falls into the hands of these workers undergoes a vibrant transformation into musical numbers.
The show serves as a playful reminder of the possibilities that lie within our discarded items.
Be warned! The infectious talents of these performers are sure to captivate and entertain.
You can watch “Trash” on January 13, 2024, at 7:00 PM at the Teatro Auditorio de Villajoyosa, located at Calle Concepció Aragonés, 2, 03570.
For more information, contact (+34) 965 89 42 50 or visit the Box Office.
The Box Office is open on Wednesdays and Fridays from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:00 AM to 1:30 PM.
