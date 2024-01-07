By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 Jan 2024 • 16:34

La Nucia Community Shines: 32 Heroes Donate Blood in 2024's First Drive. Image: Ayuntamiento La Nucia

In the first blood drive of 2024 at the El Cirer Social Hall in La Nucia, a commendable total of 32 people generously donated blood.

The Department of Health expressed gratitude for the “solidarity of residents of La Nucia” and emphasised the significance of the community’s support in blood donation efforts.

The campaign emphasises the crucial message that “Every Drop Counts” and highlights that each blood donation has the potential to save three lives.

The upcoming blood donation event is scheduled for January 18 in the afternoon at the El Cirer Social Hall.

It is crucial to remember that blood cannot be manufactured, and voluntary, altruistic donations are the sole source.

The province of Alicante requires approximately 250 daily donations to meet the diverse medical needs of hospitals, including surgeries, oncological treatments, and transfusions.

Since blood has a limited shelf life, ongoing donations are essential to maintaining adequate reserves.

To donate blood, individuals must meet general requirements such as being between 18 and 65 years old and weighing over 50 kilos.

Adult males can donate blood up to four times a year, while females can donate up to three times annually.