By Anna Ellis • Updated: 07 Jan 2024 • 15:30

Majestic Marvel: Vila Joiosa's Three Kings Parade Delights Thousands. Image: Ayutamiento de La Vila Joiosa.

On January 5, the arrival of the Kings of the Orient in Vila Joiosa captivated thousands of spectators who filled the streets of the town centre.

The Royal Cavalcade commenced at 6:30.PM featuring the new royal car accompanied by the festive tunes of the Villajoyosa Choir.

The procession included various characters such as Herod, Roman soldiers, and the inhabitants of Bethlehem, alongside dance groups Almadrava i Centener and the Colla Els Valerios.

The Royal Postman paraded carrying letters from children.

The most anticipated moment arrived with the arrival of Their Majesties Melchior, Gaspar, and Baltasar on camels.

The Kings paraded before their flags, exchanging greetings with the public, while patrons distributed chocolates.

Over 300 participants took part in the Cavalcade, concluding at jardí de la Barbera.

Their Majesties entered with their royal flags, accompanied by the Villajoyosa Choir.

The Kings paid homage to the Newborn Jesus, placed gifts at the manger on the façade of the house museum, and later greeted attendees from the balconies while a spectacular display of artificial lights lit up the sky.

Additionally, Their Majesties visited the Hospital Comarcal Marina Baixa, the Fundació Aragonès Day Centre, the Ballesol Residential Home, the Les Talaies Centre, and the Asilo Santa Marta Residential Home, sharing gifts and festive spirit with the residents and children.