New Housing Trends Emerge in the Region of Murcia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 07 Jan 2024 • 21:23

Image: Shutterstock/moreimages

The landscape of new housing and its locations is undergoing a paradigm shift in the Region of Murcia. The obsession for standalone homes with outdoor spaces peaked post-pandemic after confinement and the increase of remote work. However, this preference has evolved. Buyers are now leaning towards apartments or residential complexes.

Municipal Breakdown: Housing Patterns Across the Region

Last year, 3,139 new homes were authorised in the Region, surpassing 2021’s 2,754 but slightly fewer than the previous year. Regarding developments by municipalities, Murcia City took the lead with nearly 40 per cent of last year’s new housing, well ahead of San Pedro del Pinatar (7.65 per cent) and Torre Pacheco (7.45 per cent). Cartagena stood at 6.82 per cent, while Lorca maintained a consistent number of new homes in recent years.

There was a notable rise in Los Alcázares, from 0.82 per cent to 4.91 per cent in a year, which is primarily attributed to second-home demand on the coast. Throughout the Region, new construction predominantly focuses on single-family homes which was observed in municipalities like Jumilla, Calasparra, Cehegín, Moratalla, Yecla, Cieza, and Totana.

Regional Shift: From Standalone Homes to Collective Residences

In 2021, real estate projects emphasised self-built homes with more outdoor space, larger rooms, increased ventilation, and natural light. However, the scarcity of land suitable for standalone homes raised the prices, steering demand and supply towards apartment buildings and residential complexes.

Last year, such housing types accounted for nearly 40 per cent of planned constructions, a 10per cent drop from 2021 and 2022. Limited land availability led to a shift first towards typically semi-detached and terraced housing and later to collective residential developments.

Evolving Real Estate Market: Insights from 2023 Trends

This transition to the latter types reflects a slight recovery in the real estate sector in the first half of 2023, dampened in the latter half due to increased mortgage costs and stricter credit access conditions. Government interventions affecting rental properties also contributed.

Families display a keen interest in homes offering shared amenities like pools, gardens, and gyms, even if situated away from city centers. These shifting preferences highlight an evolving housing market responding to economic and societal changes.

