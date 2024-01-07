Nijar welcomes the first female police officer in its history

By Jennifer Popplewell •
Updated: 07 Jan 2024 • 15:24
Maria Montes
Credit: Ayuntamiento de Nijar
The mayor of Nijar, Jose Francisco Garrido, has presided over the ceremony welcoming two new agents to the Local Police.
However, this is no ordinary inauguration, as one of these officers is Maria Montes, the first female police officer to ever be accepted into the force in the history of the Nijareño municipality.
As explained by the Mayor, who was accompanied at the event by Monica Morales, Councillor for Security, “this is a reinforcement of our police force that represents another step forward in matters of security, which is one of our flags since we have acted as a local government.”
Her first shift began on Friday, January 6, in the Reyes de Atochares parade, one of the 18 that the municipality has, the one with the most parades in the entire province of Almeria.
“Improving security is an obsession for this government team and we are going to continue working along those lines with more actions that you will see soon, such as the rural patrol that we want to promote, and other actions in line with improving the security of the people of Nijar. ”, the Mayor concluded.
Jennifer is a proud northerner from Sheffield, England, who is currently living in Spain. She loves swimming in rivers, talking to the stars and eating luxurious chocolate.
