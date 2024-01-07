Obama’s favourite burger joint is opening in Puerto Banus

By Kevin Fraser Park • Updated: 07 Jan 2024 • 9:06

Obama's favourite burger Photo: Flickr CC

Five Guys is opening a restaurant in Puerto Banus. Work on the refurbishment of the premises will begin shortly with a view to opening before the summer.

The American hamburger chain Five Guys, which became famous after the then US president Barack Obama went to one of its establishments in 2009 and declared it his favourite burger, will open an establishment in Puerto Banús in 2024.

The premises will be located in Avenida Julio Iglesias with 330 square metres inside space plus another 120 square metres of terrace. They have secured a corner site overlooking the sea and the beach at one of the entrances to the marina.

“Start a business, or go to college”

Five Guys was born in 1986 in Arlington, Virginia, when Janie and Jerry Murrrell gave the following advice to their sons: “Start a business, or go to college”. The brand was named after the five brothers: Matt and Jim oversee operations by visiting shops around the US, Chad is in charge of training, Ben selects the franchisees, and Tyler controls the bread production.

For the first 15 years, the Murrells opened and operated 5 restaurants. In 2002 they opened the door to franchisees, becoming the fastest growing restaurant chain in the United States. Today there are Five Guys restaurants around the world: in Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom, where it is also the fastest growing restaurant chain.

Now it is coming to Marbella.