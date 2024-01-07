By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 Jan 2024 • 14:46

Off-Duty Heroics: Benidorm Police Officer Saves Choking Child. Image: Ayuntamiento de Benidorm.

During the celebration of the Three Kings Parade in Benidorm on January 5, an off-duty Benidorm Local Police officer heroically saved a young child who was choking on a piece of candy.

The incident unfolded around 7:30 PM on Calle Ruzafa when the child, approximately 2 years old, experienced difficulty breathing.

Upon noticing a crowd of people, the off-duty officer approached the area and observed a child “in a cyanotic state,” with one of the parents attempting unsuccessfully to remove an object from the child’s throat.

Responding swiftly to the critical situation, the police officer took charge, applying the necessary manoeuvre to dislodge the obstructing object, identified as a piece of candy.

Following the officer’s intervention, the child was taken by the parents to a nearby health centre.

Police sources indicated that the family involved was on holiday in the city, emphasising the timely and effective response of the off-duty Local Police officer in preventing a potentially serious incident during the festive celebration.