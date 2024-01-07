By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 Jan 2024 • 14:25

Pinoso's 2024 Calendar Unveiled: 14 Festive Days. Image: Victor Runov / Shutterstock.com.

Pinoso’s bank holiday calendar for 2024 is set to feature a total of 14 holidays, including one recoverable day.

Among these, 12 are national holidays celebrated throughout Spain, and two are local holidays specific to Pinoso.

The nationwide holidays for 2024 include New Year’s Day on January 1, the Epiphany of the Lord on January 6, Good Friday on March 29, Labor Day on May 1, the Assumption of the Virgin on August 15, Spanish National Holiday on October 12, All Saints’ Day on November 1, Spanish Constitution Day on December 6, and the Nativity of the Lord on December 25.

In addition to these, Pinoso will observe its local holidays on April 8 (St. Vincent Monday) and August 8 (Patron Saint’s Day), bringing the total to 14 holidays.

The Valencian Community will observe three additional holidays: San Jose on March 19, Monday Monday on April 1, and Valencian Community Day on October 9.

Notably, the Valencian Government has removed San Juan Day on June 24 from the official holiday list for 2024.

However, June 24 will be considered a recoverable holiday, allowing non-essential service workers to take the day off, with the requirement to compensate the employer or administration for the time taken.

Holy Thursday on March 28 will not be observed as a holiday in the Valencian Community, contrary to the rest of Spain except Catalonia.