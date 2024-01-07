Recording number of birds in Czech Republic

By John Smith • Published: 07 Jan 2024 • 11:49

Female Bullfinch feeding Credit: ČSO Twitter

Bird societies in many countries including Great Britain, Ireland, The Netherlands and the USA organise an annual census of birds and call on the general public to help.

Since January 2019, the Czech Ornithological Society (ČSO) has been conducting its own annual census of birds focussing predominantly, but not just, at feeders.

The program called Ptačí hodinka (although some jokers dub it Counting Crows after the band) is intended for all those interested in nature and birds in their surroundings and whilst scientific in nature anyone was welcomed to join in.

Weekend of bird counting

This year it took place on the weekend of the Epiphany (January 5 to 7) and by the morning of Sunday January 7, some 283,000 birds had been recorded with the most common being blue tits, followed by sparrows which is perhaps not surprising as large birds can’t get to feeders.

It looks as if there will be fewer birds reported this year, as the 2023 census saw 28,000 participants spotting 517,000 birds.

Interestingly, as well as recording birds spotted, participants were also asked to record times when no birds appeared as this actually helped experts understand the distribution of bird populations and identify areas where certain species may be missing.

Most people enjoy seeing wild birds in nature and if you want to find out the eventual result visit https://ptacihodinka.birdlife.cz/ or perhaps more appropriately follow them on Twitter!