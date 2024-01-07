Recording number of birds in Czech Republic

By John Smith •
Published: 07 Jan 2024 • 11:49
Female Bullfinch feeding
Credit: ČSO Twitter
Bird societies in many countries including Great Britain, Ireland, The Netherlands and the USA organise an annual census of birds and call on the general public to help.
Since January 2019, the Czech Ornithological Society (ČSO) has been conducting its own annual census of birds focussing predominantly, but not just, at feeders.
The program called Ptačí hodinka (although some jokers dub it Counting Crows after the band) is intended for all those interested in nature and birds in their surroundings and whilst scientific in nature anyone was welcomed to join in.
This year it took place on the weekend of the Epiphany (January 5 to 7) and by the morning of Sunday January 7, some 283,000 birds had been recorded with the most common being blue tits, followed by sparrows which is perhaps not surprising as large birds can’t get to feeders.
It looks as if there will be fewer birds reported this year, as the 2023 census saw 28,000 participants spotting 517,000 birds.
Interestingly, as well as recording birds spotted, participants were also asked to record times when no birds appeared as this actually helped experts understand the distribution of bird populations and identify areas where certain species may be missing.
Most people enjoy seeing wild birds in nature and if you want to find out the eventual result visit https://ptacihodinka.birdlife.cz/ or perhaps more appropriately follow them on Twitter!
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.