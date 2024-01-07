Ride On: Free Public Transport for Youngsters Extended.

By Anna Ellis •
The Generalitat Valenciana has extended free public transport for individuals under 31 years of age until July 31, 2023.
This initiative aims to encourage young people in the region to obtain or recharge their free transport pass.
The extension is particularly beneficial for young individuals travelling to the University of Alicante (UA) and other destinations in Alicante.
The free service also applies to young TRAM users.
For bus services, additional information can be found on the Vectalia website: alicante.vectalia.es
To avail the free recharge, users need to visit their nearest ticket office and provide proof of their eligibility with a valid ID.
Users can obtain the free recharge on their origin-destination multi-trip cards. If a user doesn’t have a multi-trip card, a new card will be provided.
The ticket offices in the Alicante – Vinalopó Alt and Mitjà corridor include the Petrer Bus Station, Ruperto Chapí de Elda (Ficia), and the Aspe Bus Station.
COMIJ represents the towns of Elda, Monforte del Cid, Novelda, Petrer, Pinoso, Sax, and Villena.
