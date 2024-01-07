By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 Jan 2024 • 14:07

Rolling into Adventure: 31st Caravanning Exhibition Brings the Latest in Travel Innovation. Image: FIRA Alacant.

The 31st Caravanning Exhibition in Alicante is just around the corner!

Set to take place at FIRA Alacant, N-340, km 731, 03320 Elche on February 10, 12, 17, and 19, this event promises to showcase all the latest innovations in the caravanning sector.

Occupying a substantial 13,564 m2 of exhibition space, the most significant and prestigious brands in the market will be on display, presenting a diverse range of vehicles and products including motorhomes, caravans, campers, residential modules, camperised vehicles, tent trailers, mini caravans, roof tents, and more.

In addition to exploring the latest in caravanning, visitors will have the opportunity to peruse an extensive accessory shop and visit stands offering complementary and auxiliary services such as batteries, Wi-Fi connections, energy solutions, and technology.

Don’t miss out on the recreational area of the exhibition, featuring campsites, tourist offices, holiday offers, leisure activities, and various article stands.

Food trucks will also be present, offering a diverse gastronomic selection to refuel during your visit.

Secure your tickets in advance online at firalacant.com for a discounted rate, or purchase them at the counter during the fair days (without discount).

This event holds significant importance, being the second-largest in the sector after the Salon Caravaning de Barcelona, establishing itself as a benchmark in the caravanning community.

For more information, reach out via email at info@firalacant.com or by calling (+34) 96 665 76 00.