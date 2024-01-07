‘Sabores Almería’ grows in 2024.

By Jennifer Popplewell • Updated: 07 Jan 2024 • 14:35

Sabores Almeria Credit: Blog Diputacion de Almeria

‘Sabores Almería’, the gourmet brand of the Provincial Council of this Andalusian province, has started 2024 with a bang.

They have stated that they aim to grow the brand greatly, through the participation in national and international fairs that guarantee their consolidation and opening in new markets.

France, Italy, the United Kingdom, South Korea and the United States will be some of the countries in which it will spread its excellence and creativity, as stated by the institution.

Javier A. Garcia, the president of the Provincial Council, has explained that there are many new developments that the brand will experience in the new year, and to achieve this, a series of actions have been designed to establish internationalisation, including the opening of the first physical and virtual space of ‘Sabores Almería’ for the promotion of brand products.

In 2024, Almeria gastronomy will be presented at Madrid Fusion, Alimentaria, Salon Gourmet, Fruit Attraction and San Sebastian Gastronomika. In addition to this, their creations will appear in two new international fairs in Parma Cibus and in London, named ‘Speciality and fine food’.

This new year also sees the brand new website for ‘Sabores Almeria’ come into use. The icing on the top of this exciting program that is now in motion.