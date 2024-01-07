Trending:

By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 Jan 2024 • 14:21

Santa Pola's Dance Extravaganza.

Santa Pola is set to host a celebration of dance with the upcoming Mou-Te in February.

Following a year marked by accolades and achievements in the dance profession, Maria Palazon and her dedicated team have garnered the support of the Santa Pola Council to orchestrate this spectacular event.

Branded as “International Dance Month, Mou-Te Santa Pola,” the initiative aims to transcend traditional dance venues, bringing the art form to open spaces across the municipality.

The event will feature the participation of renowned artists and groups from various countries, creating a fusion of dance styles and cultures.

The event seeks to boost local commerce during a typically slower season.

It is also intended as a tribute to the significant impact that Santa Pola’s young talents, such as María and other dancers and groups from the town, have made on the global dance stage.

As the organisers fine-tune the details, the community eagerly anticipates the performances and cultural exchange that Mou-Te Santa Pola promises to bring to the town in February.

Anna Ellis

Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.

