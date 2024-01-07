Shell-ebrating Progress: Oysters to the Rescue in Mar Menor

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 07 Jan 2024 • 7:00

Image: Shutterstock/aiyoshi597

In a move towards bolstering ecological restoration, Murcia has approved the installation of oyster baskets laden with ‘Ostrea edulis’ seeds from Mar Menor in the channels of Salinas de Marchamalo, located in Cartagena. This initiative is part of the ‘Resalar’ project (Regeneration of salt flats and beaches in Mar Menor), funded by the Biodiversity Foundation and coordinated by ANSE Association.

María Cruz Ferreira on Oysters as Eco-Bioremediators

María Cruz Ferreira, the regional secretary for Energy, Sustainability, and Climate Action, highlighted, ‘Bivalves can reduce nutrients through filtration. Utilizing them in the recovery of eutrophicated ecosystems is a strategy for bioremediation, addressing nutrient excess and promoting sustainable nitrogen circulation.’

Collaborative Efforts: Funders and Participants in ‘Resalar’

The primary focus of this ‘Resalar’ project, is studying oyster cultivation as a bioremediation in Mar Menor while assessing its suitability for human consumption later on.

Funded by the Biodiversity Foundation and coordinated by ANSE, the project involves the Spanish Institute of Oceanography and the National Centre of the State Agency for Higher Council of Scientific Research (IEO-CSIC), along with participation from WWF-Spain.

Oysters as Nature’s Solution: Restoring Mar Menor’s Health

This action, coupled with salt flat regeneration in the eastern section and environmental outreach, marks the Community’s commitment to restoring this ecosystem and aiding in nutrient reduction in Mar Menor.

‘It’s deemed compatible with natural heritage conservation, and this study will encourage the use of aquaculture techniques as nature-based solutions, ultimately enhancing the Mar Menor‘s ecosystem quality,’ concluded María Cruz Ferreira.

For more Costa Calida news click here