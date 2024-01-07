By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 Jan 2024 • 14:06

Spectacular Turnout at Alicante's Three Wise Men Parade. Image: Ayuntamiento de Alicante / Facebook.

On Friday, January 5, the streets of Alicante’s centre drew a crowd of over 60,000 people who gathered to witness the Three Wise Men’s Parade.

The impressive procession, comprising 20 floats and approximately 1,200 participants, commenced from Avenida Estación shortly after 7:00 PM, concluding its journey in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento about two hours later.

Preceding the parade, an enthusiastic crowd of 4,000 people gathered to witness the live greeting of Their Majesties of the East in the Plaza de Toros.

Following their arrival in Alicante port, around 3,500 children and adults cheered them on during this prelude event.

This particular parade stands out as the most massive among those hosted in Alicante.

It served as the grand finale to the Christmas 2023-24 events, which Mayor Luis Barcala described as historic due to the record-breaking participation.

Reflecting on the festive season, Mayor Barcala noted, “It has been a Christmas to remember, marked by very high participation in the main scheduled events and a large presence of people in our streets from the first day to this impressive number of more than 60,000 attendees at the parade.”

He further emphasised that such a public response solidifies Alicante’s standing as one of the Christmas capitals in Spain, with the city ranking in the ‘top-5’ of searches nationwide for experiencing these special days.